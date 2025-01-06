Advertisement
Sport

Local fixtures called off

Jan 6, 2025 18:04 By radiokerrysport
Local fixtures called off
Share this article

All games scheduled locally for today, tomorrow and Wednesday will not be going ahead due to the weather conditions.

There will be an update on Wednesday evening regarding Thursday matches.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kingdom Greyhound Stadium meeting postponed
Advertisement
Millstreet coursing meeting cancelled
Premier League line-up revealed
Advertisement

Recommended

Premier League line-up revealed
Kerry Golf News & Results
Collapse of Tralee Sports Complex roof described as a huge set-back for whole county
Council to close a Castleisland road for two months
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus