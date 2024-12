Local Basketball Results & Fixtures

Result

Senior Men's Division 2

Ballymac Bobcats 53 - 43 St Josephs

Fixtures

Senior Men's Division 3

St Bridgets versus Tralee Titans tips off at Kilcummin School Hall at 1.30.

Kerry Airport Basketball Leagues/Cups/Plates Fixtures

U18 Girls Div1

St Pauls T1 v Tralee Magic in Spa GAA Club at 4:00

U16 Girls Div 2

Kenmare Kestrels T1 v St Josephs T1 in Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine at 3:30

U16 Girls Div3

Cahersiveen T2 v St Annes at Colaiste na Sceilge from 1.

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Pool B

Corca Dhuibhne T2 v Glenbeigh Falcons T1 at Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne at 2.

Cahersiveen T1 v Killarney Cougars T1 is in Colaiste na Sceilge at 2:15.

U14 Boys Div 1

Corca Dhuibhne v St Marys T1 at Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne from 3:30.

U14 Boys Div 2 Group A

Kenmare Kestrels T1 v Ballymac Bobcats White in Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine from 2:15.

U11 Girls Group 1

Cahersiveen v St Pauls in Colaiste na Sceilge from midday.

U16 Boys Div 2 Plate

Gneeveguilla v Ballybunion Wildcats in Rathmore Sec School Gym from 5:30.

Girls Div2 Plate

KCYMS T1 v St Josephs T1 in Killorglin Sports Complex, at 7:00.

U14 Girls Div3 Plate

Kenmare Kestrels Black v Tralee Magic Black in Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine at 1pm.

U14 Boys Div 1 Cup

St Brendans T1 v Killarney Cougars T1 in Moyderwell School but there's no time confirmed yet.

U12 Girls Div2 Plate

Kenmare Kestrels v Tralee Magic T1 at Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine from midday.