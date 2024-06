The Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Hurling Championship is underway following last night's opening fixture between Lixnaw and Tralee Parnells at Austin Stack Park.

It was Lixnaw who took the honours in Group 2 by a narrow margin on a 0-16 to 0-14 scoreline.

There are two more games today.

In Group 3 Kilmoyley take on Ballyheigue at 5.30 and that will be followed at 7.30 by Ballyduff versus St Brendan's in Group 1.