Liverpool's Women's Super League match against Everton in September will be played at Anfield.

The Merseyside derby also took place at the stadium in 2019, drawing a crowd of 23-and-a-half-thousand people.

Liverpool are back in the top flight after winning the Championship last season.

They're captained by Irish international Niamh Fahey, while Leanne Kiernan and Megan Campbell are also part of the squad.