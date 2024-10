Alexis MacAllister and Mo Salah both found the net, as Liverpool beat Bologna 2-nil at Anfield.

Arne Slot has become the first Liverpool manager to win 8 of his opening 9 games.

But it was a night to forget for the sides from Madrid.

Holders Real were beaten 1-nil away to Lille.

While Atletico were on the receiving end of a 4-nil defeat away to Benfica.