Liverpool win in FA Cup, Spurs move within 3 points of PL top 4

Liverpool's bid for a historic quadruple remains on course.

Diogo Jota's goal was the difference as they beat Nottingham Forest 1-nil to progress to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's side will play Manchester City in the last four, after the Premier League leaders beat Southampton 4-1.

Crystal Palace are set to meet Chelsea on the other side of the draw following their 4-nil victory over Everton.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte believes things "are starting to work" at the club.

They moved to within three points of the Premier League's top-four with a 3-1 victory over London rivals West Ham.

Conte admits qualifying for the Champions League seems a lot more realistic than it did a couple of months ago

In yesterday's other Premier League fixture, Leicester beat Brentford 2-1.