Liverpool win at Bournemouth

Mo Salah scored both goals as Liverpool beat in-form Bournemouth 2-nil to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League.

They're nine points clear of Nottingham Forest, who thrashed Brighton 7-nil to go level on points with second.

Newcastle lost 2-1 at home to Fulham, Everton hammered Leicester 4-nil, while bottom side Southampton picked up just their second top flight win of the season - 2-1 away at Ipswich.

The evening kick-off is a west Midlands derby at Molineux as Wolves take on Aston Villa.