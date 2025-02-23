Advertisement
Liverpool visit City today

Feb 23, 2025 09:43 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool visit City today
Liverpool have the chance to move 11 points clear in the Premier League this afternoon.

Standing in their way are defending champions and rivals Manchester City in the main game of the day.

Kick off at the Etihad is at 4:30pm.

Arsenal missed the chance to close the gap yesterday after they fell to a 1-0 defeat to West Ham.

The first game of the day is at St James' Park where Newcastle and Nottingham Forest do battle at 2pm.

Marco Asensio got both goals as Aston Villa came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1.

