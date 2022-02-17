Liverpool victorious in first leg, European action to continue tonight

Liverpool will bring a 2-0 lead back to Anfield for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with Inter Milan.

Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah scored late goals at the San Siro.

It was Salah's eighth goal in a row away from home in the Champions League and Liverpool have now won 7 successive games in all competitions.

Red Bull Salzburg and Bayern Munich drew 1-1 in the other Champions League tie last night.

Kingsley Coman scored a late equaliser for Bayern.

Rangers are Europa League last 32 action against Borussia Dortmund in Germany tonight.

The first leg of their tie has a 5.45 start, and at the same time, Barcelona play Napoli.

Celtic face Norwegians Bodo Glimt in the Europa Conference League.

Kick off at Parkhead is at 8pm.