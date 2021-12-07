Advertisement
Liverpool to rotate for final Champions League group game

Dec 7, 2021 08:12 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has vowed to rotate his side for tonight's final Champions League group game away to AC Milan.

But the other three teams in Group B all have a chance of nabbing second spot behind the Reds.

Spanish champions Atletico Madrid could be the biggest casualties if they fail to win away to Porto.

Liverpool's game kicks off at 8.

In Group A, Manchester City are already assured of top spot ahead of this evening's game away to RB Leipzig.

That match kicks off at 5.45.

