Liverpool through to quarter finals, round of 16 continues tonight

Liverpool are into the Champions League quarter finals.

They lost 1-0 on the night to Inter Milan at Anfield, but went through 2-1 over both legs.

Lautaro Martinez scored a great goal for the visitors just after the hour mark, but their momentum stalled when Alexis Sanchez was sent off minutes later.

Liverpool ended up hitting the woodwork three times in the game.

Their manager Jurgen Klopp knows it wasn't the perfect performance, but he says getting through is what matters.

Bayern Munich are also into the last eight.

They thumped Salzburg 7-1 in Germany, progressing 8-2 on aggregate.

Robert Lewandowski (pr: Levan-dov-ski) scored a first half hat trick.

In the last 16 of the competition this evening, Paris Saint Germain bring a 1-0 lead to Madrid, where they face Real.

And Manchester City hold a 5-0 advantage over Sporting ahead of their meeting at the Etihad Stadium.

Both games kick off at 8pm.