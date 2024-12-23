Liverpool stretch lead at top of Premier League

Liverpool have stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points by beating Tottenham 6-3 in a thrilling match in north London.

Luis Diaz and Mo Salah both scored twice for Arne Slot's league leaders.

Second placed Chelsea were held to a nil-nil draw by Everton.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says everyone at the club is "tired" of the current situation after a 3-nil defeat to Bournemouth left them 13th in the table.

Wolves won 3-nil at Leicester, while Fulham and Southampton drew nil-nil.