Liverpool secure top spot in Europa League

Caoimhin Kelleher had a comfortable night as Liverpool beat LASK 4-nil at Anfield to qualify for the knockout stage of the Europa League as Group E winners.

Cody Gakpo scored twice in the victory.

Liverpool move on now to Sunday's Premier League game with Fulham and manager Jurgen Klopp is satisfied

Advertisement

West Ham and Brighton are also through.

The Hammers were 1-nil winners away to TSC in Serbia and Brighton beat AEK Athens by the same scoreline in Greece.

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw by Aris Limassol, so they still have work to do to qualify.

Advertisement

Aston Villa beat Legia Warsaw 2-1 to book their place in the knockout phase of the Conference League.

There was trouble before that game at Villa Park which saw four police officers injured after clashes with some Legia fans - as a result - no away supporters were allowed inside the ground.