Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool secure top spot in Europa League

Dec 1, 2023 07:58 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool secure top spot in Europa League
Share this article

Caoimhin Kelleher had a comfortable night as Liverpool beat LASK 4-nil at Anfield to qualify for the knockout stage of the Europa League as Group E winners.

Cody Gakpo scored twice in the victory.

Liverpool move on now to Sunday's Premier League game with Fulham and manager Jurgen Klopp is satisfied

Advertisement

West Ham and Brighton are also through.

The Hammers were 1-nil winners away to TSC in Serbia and Brighton beat AEK Athens by the same scoreline in Greece.

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw by Aris Limassol, so they still have work to do to qualify.

Advertisement

Aston Villa beat Legia Warsaw 2-1 to book their place in the knockout phase of the Conference League.

There was trouble before that game at Villa Park which saw four police officers injured after clashes with some Legia fans - as a result - no away supporters were allowed inside the ground.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Warriors win against Castleisland in BIDL
Advertisement
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Republic host Hungary this evening
Advertisement

Recommended

Warriors win against Castleisland in BIDL
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Republic host Hungary this evening
Proposed road closure for twelve months in Killarney
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus