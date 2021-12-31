Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool record new positive Covid-19 cases ahead of match with Chelsea

Dec 31, 2021 15:12 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool have recorded three new positive Covid-19 cases but manager Jurgen Klopp believes Sunday's Premier League game at Chelsea is not yet close to being called off.

The trio are still awaiting PCR test confirmations but those affected, plus Thiago and Takumi Minamino, will be missing for the clash at Stamford Bridge.

Klopp says he's hopeful the top of the table fixture will go ahead as planned.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's Premier League game against Southampton on Sunday has been postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak at the north east club.

It's the second game this weekend to be called off - with Norwich against Leicester City also succumbing to Covid-19.

Clubs must have 13 fit players and a goalkeeper to be able to fulfil fixtures.

