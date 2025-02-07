Liverpool qualify for EFL Cup final

Liverpool overturned a first leg deficit to beat Tottenham and reach the final of the EFL Cup.

They won 4-nil on the night - and 4-1 on aggregate - to set up a trophy decider with Newcastle next month.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring at Anfield, before second half goals from Mo Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says it's special to get so close to lifting a trophy - but isn't getting ahead of himself

Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy returns to Manchester United this evening hoping to knock the holders out of the FA Cup.

The Dutchman lifted the trophy during his playing days at Old Trafford in 2004.