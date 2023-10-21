Liverpool overcome Everton; City back on top

Manchester City have returned to winning ways in the Premier League.

They beat Brighton 2-1 despite going down to ten men when Manuel Akanji was sent off late on for a second yellow card.

Elsewhere Newcastle took all three points as they beat Crystal Palace 4-0.

Advertisement

Chiedozie Ogbene hit the back of the net as Luton came from behind to draw 2-2 with Nottingham Forest.

Wolves beat Bournemouth 2-1 and it finished Brentford 3 Burnley 0.

Earlier, Liverpool went top thanks to a 2-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside Derby.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Manchester United will pay tribute to their former player Bobby Charlton when they take on Sheffield United at 8pm.

Charlton - a member of England's 1966 World Cup winning side - has died at the age of 86.

His family say he passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by his loved ones.

Advertisement

The United legend won the 1968 European Cup and also lifted three First Division titles with the club.

Preston missed the chance to increase the pressure on the sides above them after a 1-all with managerless Millwall.

Will Keane recorded an assist for the home side before Zian Flemming scored the equaliser for Millwall.

Advertisement

They're seven points off the automatic promotion spots in third.

Millwall, who sacked Gary Rowett this week, remain mid-table.

Philippe Clement got off to the perfect start as Rangers manager as they thrashed Hibs 4-nil in the Scottish Premiership.

Advertisement

Victory moves them to within four points of leaders Celtic.

Kilmarnock were 3-1 winners over Livingston on a day which saw three matches postponed due to the weather.