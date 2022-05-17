Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool need a victory at Southampton tonight to bring title fight to final day

May 17, 2022 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Liverpool go to Southampton in the Premier League tonight.

Kick off at St Mary's is at 7.45 and Liverpool will be without injured trio Virgil Van Dijk, Mo Salah and Fabinho.

Defeat for Jurgen Klopp's side will confirm Manchester City as Premier League champions.

Klopp says Liverpool just need to do their job.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says inconsistency has cost them a top half Premier League finish.

They take on title-chasing Liverpool tonight knowing their place in the top flight is secured for another season.

Hasenhuttl belives guaranteeing safety so early on is not to be sniffed at, given the calibre of teams fighting for survival.

