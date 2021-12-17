Liverpool move within a point of Premier League top spot

Liverpool moved within a point of leaders Manchester City at the top of the Premier League last night.

The Reds beat Newcastle United 3-1 at Anfield following goals by Diogo Jota, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander Arnold.

Before the match, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones were all ruled out after testing positive for coronavirus.

Chelsea slipped up, drawing 1-1 with Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Jarrad Branthwaite equalised for the Toffees after Mason Mount put Chelsea ahead.

Chelsea have taken four points from the last nine on offer in the top flight and their manager Thomas Tuchel is somewhat baffled

This weekend's matches involving Southampton and Brentford, Watford and Crystal Palace, West Ham and Norwich and Everton and Leicester are all off because of Covid-19 outbreaks.

The game between Manchester United and Brighton had already been postponed.