Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool miss out on second midfield target to Chelsea

Aug 14, 2023 17:58 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool miss out on second midfield target to Chelsea Liverpool miss out on second midfield target to Chelsea
Share this article

Liverpool have reportedly lost out on a second midfield target to Chelsea.

The Athletic say that Southampton’s Romeo Lavia would prefer a move to Stamford Bridge.

This is despite Liverpool agreeing a 70-million euro package with the Saints for the 19-year old.

Advertisement

Chelsea had also won the race to sign Moises Caicedo, and the Brighton midfielder has been having his medical today.

He’ll join for a deal worth 133-million euro.

As Caicedo arrives at Chelsea, Kepa Arrizabalaga departs.

Advertisement

The goalkeeper has joined Real Madrid on loan for the season, where he’ll be stand-in for the injured Thibaut Courtois.

===

Neymar is the latest big-name player to follow the money trail to Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Al Hilal have agreed a package of just under 100-million euro for the Brazilian.

Neymar is due to undergo a medical today before travelling to Saudi Arabia later in the week to be formally unveiled.

He’s set to be joined at Al Hilal by Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Advertisement

===

AC Milan remain interested in Republic of Ireland defender Andrew Omobamidele.

His club Norwich want 15-million euro for the 21-year old, but Milan could return in January if the deal doesn’t happen in this window.

Advertisement

Republic of Ireland under-21 striker Armstrong OkoFlex has joined F-C Zurich following his release by West Ham.

West Ham today completed the 35-million euro capture of James Ward-Prowse from Southampton

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus