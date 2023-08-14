Liverpool miss out on second midfield target to Chelsea

Liverpool have reportedly lost out on a second midfield target to Chelsea.

The Athletic say that Southampton’s Romeo Lavia would prefer a move to Stamford Bridge.

This is despite Liverpool agreeing a 70-million euro package with the Saints for the 19-year old.

Advertisement

Chelsea had also won the race to sign Moises Caicedo, and the Brighton midfielder has been having his medical today.

He’ll join for a deal worth 133-million euro.

As Caicedo arrives at Chelsea, Kepa Arrizabalaga departs.

Advertisement

The goalkeeper has joined Real Madrid on loan for the season, where he’ll be stand-in for the injured Thibaut Courtois.

===

Neymar is the latest big-name player to follow the money trail to Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Al Hilal have agreed a package of just under 100-million euro for the Brazilian.

Neymar is due to undergo a medical today before travelling to Saudi Arabia later in the week to be formally unveiled.

He’s set to be joined at Al Hilal by Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Advertisement

===

AC Milan remain interested in Republic of Ireland defender Andrew Omobamidele.

His club Norwich want 15-million euro for the 21-year old, but Milan could return in January if the deal doesn’t happen in this window.

Advertisement

Republic of Ireland under-21 striker Armstrong OkoFlex has joined F-C Zurich following his release by West Ham.

West Ham today completed the 35-million euro capture of James Ward-Prowse from Southampton