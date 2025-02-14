Liverpool manager charged by FA

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been charged by the FA for using insulting or abusive words towards referee Michael Oliver after Wednesday's Merseyside derby against Everton.

Both clubs have been charged for their behaviour at the full time whistle in the Premier League match.

Liverpool's Curtis Jones and Everton player Abdoulaye Doucoure were sent off for their part in a mass brawl at the end of the game.

Slot's assistant manager also faces disciplinary action.

All parties have until Wednesday to respond to their respective charges.