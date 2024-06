Former Scotland and Liverpool player Alan Hansen is seriously ill in hospital.

Liverpool have issued a statement saying their thoughts and support are with the 68 year-old and his family.

The Premier League club is providing support to the family of the 68-year-old, who retired in 1991 to start a successful career as a television pundit.

Hansen won three European Cups, eight league titles, two FA Cups and three League Cups in over 600 appearances for Liverpool.