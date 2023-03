Liverpool scored six second half goals in a 7-nil hammering of Manchester United at Anfield yesterday.

Mo Salah netted twice to become the club's all-time top scorer in the Premier League, while Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez also scored twice.

Roberto Firmino was the other goalscorer for the hosts at Anfield.

In yesterday's other top flight fixture, Nottingham Forest and Everton played out a 2-all draw.

Tonight, Brentford take on Fulham from 8pm.