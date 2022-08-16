Advertisement
Liverpool held; Cork go 4 clear

Aug 16, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool are four points behind Manchester City after two games of the Premier League season.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace at Anfield last night.

Darwin Nunez was sent off for a headbutt on Joachim Andersen, as Luis Diaz salvaged a point for Liverpool following Wilfried Zaha's opener.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was happy with his side's attitude

Cork City hold a 4 point lead at the top of the League of Ireland First Division following a scoreless draw with Waterford.

Rangers face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play off round tonight.

Kick off at Ibrox is at 8.

