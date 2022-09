Liverpool suffered a heavy defeat in their opening game in the Champions League last night.

Jurgen Klopp's side conceded three first half goals in a 4-1 loss to Napoli in Group A.

The manager has apologised to the club's fans.



Elsewhere in the same group, Rangers were hammered 4-nil by Ajax.

In Group D, Tottenham got their campaign off to a winning start.

Richarlison scored both goals in a 2-nil win over 10-man Marseille in north London.