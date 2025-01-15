Liverpool Grab A Point Away To Forest

Liverpool remain six points clear of second placed Nottingham Forest at the top of the Premier League.

Diogo Jota headed an equaliser for the leaders, after Chris Wood had put Forest in front.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says their opponents are firmly in the title race.

Elsewhere,

Manchester City's struggles continued as they conceded an injury time equaliser in their 2-all draw at Brentford.

Graham Potter got his first win as West Ham manager as they beat Fulham 3-2.

Chelsea drew 2-2 at home to Bournemouth with club captain Reece James scoring in the 95th minute.

David Moyes begins his second spell in charge of Everton when they host Aston Villa tonight.

Newcastle look to make in nine successive victories in all competitions when they host Wolves.

Struggling Leicester - who are on a five-match losing streak - take on Crystal Palace.

The late kick-off is the North London derby.

Arsenal will move to within four points of Liverpool if they beat Tottenham.

Celtic extended their lead to 16 points at the top of the Scottish Premiership - but they needed a 93rd minute equaliser to salvage a 3-all draw at Dundee.

Second placed Rangers - who are unbeaten since the turn of the year - face Aberdeen tonight.