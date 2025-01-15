Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool Grab A Point Away To Forest

Jan 15, 2025 10:39 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool Grab A Point Away To Forest
Share this article

Liverpool remain six points clear of second placed Nottingham Forest at the top of the Premier League.

Diogo Jota headed an equaliser for the leaders, after Chris Wood had put Forest in front.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says their opponents are firmly in the title race.

Advertisement

Elsewhere,
Manchester City's struggles continued as they conceded an injury time equaliser in their 2-all draw at Brentford.

Graham Potter got his first win as West Ham manager as they beat Fulham 3-2.

Advertisement

Chelsea drew 2-2 at home to Bournemouth with club captain Reece James scoring in the 95th minute.

===

David Moyes begins his second spell in charge of Everton when they host Aston Villa tonight.
Newcastle look to make in nine successive victories in all competitions when they host Wolves.

Advertisement

Struggling Leicester - who are on a five-match losing streak - take on Crystal Palace.

The late kick-off is the North London derby.
Arsenal will move to within four points of Liverpool if they beat Tottenham.

Celtic extended their lead to 16 points at the top of the Scottish Premiership - but they needed a 93rd minute equaliser to salvage a 3-all draw at Dundee.
Second placed Rangers - who are unbeaten since the turn of the year - face Aberdeen tonight.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Earls Backs Munster To Overcome The Odds Against Premiership Champions
Advertisement
All Ireland Referee Believes Rule Changes Need Further Trial Before Introducing At Club Level
5 Kerry Schools Battle For Semi Final Spots In Corn Uí Mhuirí
Advertisement

Recommended

Minister Norma Foley reacts to Healy-Raes being part of next government
Earls Backs Munster To Overcome The Odds Against Premiership Champions
All Ireland Referee Believes Rule Changes Need Further Trial Before Introducing At Club Level
5 Kerry Schools Battle For Semi Final Spots In Corn Uí Mhuirí
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus