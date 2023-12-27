Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool go top, United come back to beat Villa

Dec 27, 2023 10:24 By brendan
Liverpool go top, United come back to beat Villa
Liverpool have gone top of the Premier League thanks to a 2-0 win over Burnley.

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring inside the first 5 minutes before Diogo Jota came off the bench to seal the 3 points.

They also had goals from Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott ruled out by VAR.

Aston Villa, who has the chance to join Liverpool on the summit let a 2 goal lead slip at Old Trafford.

Goals in the second half saw Manchester United win out by 3 goals to 2 and moved to 6th in the table.

Boss Erik ten Hag says he told his players at the break, apart from concede goals, they hadn't done too much wrong.

