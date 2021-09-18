Liverpool go top of the Premier League

Liverpool have gone to the top of the Premier League table.
They've beaten Crystal Palace 3 - 0 this afternoon thanks to goals in each half from Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Naby Keita.
Elsewhere in the 3-o'clock games Arsenal have gotten their second win of the new season.
They've beaten Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor thanks to a first half Martin Oedegaard free-kick.
Watford have enjoyed a 3-1 win over Norwich at Carrow Road.
And champions Manchester City were held to a scoreless draw at the Etihad by Southampton.
And Brentford's impressive start to life in the top flight continued earlier on.
They beat Wolves 2-0 in the lunchtime game at Molineux.
The Bees finished with 10 men after Shandon Baptiste was shown a second yellow card and they also had two goals ruled out.