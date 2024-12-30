Liverpool eight points clear at top of Premier League

Liverpool's star forward Mo Salah says he is "far away" from agreeing a new contract with the club.

The Reds smashed West Ham United 5-0 last night to pull 8 points clear of their Premier League title rivals.

The Egyptian scored one and set up two to put the Hammers to the sword.

From Wednesday, he can speak to foreign clubs about a free transfer at the end of the season.

Salah says there's no movement on his contract talks with Liverpool.

Nottingham Forest are their nearest challengers after going second with a 2-nil win at Everton.

Champions Manchester City got past Leicester by the same score, but Tottenham's difficult spell continued with a 2-all draw against Wolves.

It was also 2-2 between Fulham and Bournemouth, while bottom side Southampton lost 2-1 at Crystal Palace.

The action continues in the league this evening.

Chelsea can return to second place in the table with a victory over Ipswich.

At the same time, Aston Villa can go level with Manchester City in 5th if they can get the better of Brighton.

Both those games kick off at 7:45pm while the meeting of Manchester United and Newcastle gets underway 15 minutes later.

Leeds have gone back to the top of the Championship with a 1-nil win at Derby.

They were overtaken by Sheffield United earlier following their 1-all draw with managerless West Brom.

Sunderland went down 1-nil at Stoke, Blackburn lost by the same score at home to Hull, with Watford suffering a 2-1 defeat to struggling Cardiff.

Pressure is mounting on Wayne Rooney after his Plymouth side were beaten 2-nil by Oxford to remain at the foot of the table.

Portsmouth stay just two points above them though as they lost 3-nil to Bristol City.

Elsewhere, Swansea sealed a 2-1 victory over Luton, Preston were 3-1 winners over Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich and QPR drew 1-all, while it ended goalless between Coventry and Millwall.

Celtic have thrashed bottom side St Johnstone 4-nil to move 14 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Second placed Rangers came back from 2-nil down to draw 2-all at Motherwell.

Aberdeen missed the chance to overtake Rangers, as they lost 1-nil at Dundee United in the late game.

Hearts drew 2-2 at Ross County, while Edinburgh rivals Hibs got past Kilmarnock 1-nil.

Dundee claimed a 2-1 victory away to St Mirren.