Liverpool Dumped Out Of Champions League

Mar 12, 2025 12:33 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool Dumped Out Of Champions League
Liverpool suffered penalty shootout heartbreak in the Champions League last-16 last night.

Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones had their spot kicks saved as they lost 4-1 in the shootout to Paris Saint-Germain.

Arne Slot's team went into the second leg 1-nil up but the French side scored in the first half at Anfield to level the tie.

Elsewhere, Inter beat Feyenoord 2-1 at San Siro - the hosts won the tie 4-1 overall.

A 2-0 win for Bayern Munich at Bayer Leverkusen sees them go through 5-0 on aggregate

Barcelona are also through to the last eight, beating Benfica 3-1 at the Olympic Stadium to win the tie 4-1 over the two legs.

