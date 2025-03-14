Advertisement
Liverpool defender facing extended spell on the sidelines

Mar 14, 2025 12:28 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is facing an extended spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

He picked up the problem during their Champions League exit to Paris Saint Germain midweek.

Ibrahima Konate does look set to be fit for Sunday's game at Wembley despite coming off during Tuesday's encounter.

Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson have been recalled to the England squad as manager Thomas Tuchel names his first squad.

Newcastle's Dan Burn and Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly receive their first call ups.

Reece James and Kyle Walker are among the other players recalled for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

