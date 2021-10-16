Liverpool cruise to victory at Watford; Premier League review

Manchester United's winless run in the Premier League has been extended to three matches. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were beaten 4-2 by Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Champions Manchester City kept up their good recent record against Burnley. Goals from Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne secured them a 2-nil home win.

Wolves came from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in their Midlands derby.

Southampton got their first win of the season by beating Leeds 1-nil, while Norwich and Brighton played out a goalless draw.

Roberto Firmino's hat trick helped Liverpool thrash Watford 5-nil in Claudio Ranieri's first game in charge of the Vicarage Road club.

Chelsea will finish the day top of the league if they beat Brentford in the late kick off.