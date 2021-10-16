Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool cruise to victory at Watford; Premier League review

Oct 16, 2021 14:10 By radiokerrynews
Liverpool cruise to victory at Watford; Premier League review Liverpool cruise to victory at Watford; Premier League review
Share this article

Manchester United's winless run in the Premier League has been extended to three matches. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were beaten 4-2 by Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Champions Manchester City kept up their good recent record against Burnley. Goals from Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne secured them a 2-nil home win.

Wolves came from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in their Midlands derby.

Advertisement

Southampton got their first win of the season by beating Leeds 1-nil, while Norwich and Brighton played out a goalless draw.

Roberto Firmino's hat trick helped Liverpool thrash Watford 5-nil in Claudio Ranieri's first game in charge of the Vicarage Road club.

Chelsea will finish the day top of the league if they beat Brentford in the late kick off.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus