Liverpool continued their 100-per-cent start to this year's Champions League last night.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher produced some crucial saves to help the Reds earn a 1-0 win at Leipzig.

They join Aston Villa as the only side to have won all of their games so far in the competition

Reds boss Arne Slot wants his team to be more ruthless in front of goal.