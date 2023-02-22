Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool concede 5 against European Kings at Anfield

Feb 22, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Liverpool concede 5 against European Kings at Anfield
Liverpool conceded 5 goals in a European game at Anfield for the first time in their history last night.

They were beaten 5-2 by holders Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema both scored two goals for Real in the win.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp knows his team are probably out of the competition.

In the other match last night, Napoli won 2-nil at Eintracht Frankfurt.

In the last 16 of the Champions League tonight, Manchester City are away to RB Leipzig, with Inter to face Porto.

Those games kick off at 8pm.

