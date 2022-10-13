Liverpool break records in 7-1 rout of Rangers in Ibrox

Liverpool came from behind to beat Rangers in Group A of the Champions League last night.

Mo Salah scored a second half hat-trick in a 7-1 rout of the Scottish Premiership club at Ibrox.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp says it's a welcome boost ahead of Sunday's visit of Manchester City in the Premier League.

Rangers have now crashed out of the Champions League after the 7-1 defeat

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side took an early lead in the match, but a second half collapse sees them without a point after four group games.

The Rangers boss says the inconsistency of his team's performance was worrying.

In the other game in the group last night, Napoli sealed their place in the Last 16 with a 4-2 win at home to Napoli