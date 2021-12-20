Liverpool boss not happy with VAR

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants more consistency with the Video Assistant Referee after his side's 2-all draw at Tottenham in the Premier League.

He felt the visitors, who had Andy Robertson sent off, were denied a clear penalty in the first half.

Klopp also believes Harry Kane should have received a tougher punishment than a booking for his challenge on the Scotland captain

Manchester City are three points clear at the top of the table this morning.

They beat Newcastle 4-0 yesterday at St James' Park.

Third-placed Chelsea lost ground on the leaders following a goalless draw with Wolves at Molineux.

The protocols surrounding postponements of games due to coronavirus outbreaks are to be discussed at a Premier League shareholders meeting, this afternoon.

The governing body has been considering applications on a case-by-case basis, but there's been criticism that the criteria isn't clear enough.

Six top flight fixtures were called off over the weekend, with Aston Villa against Burnley only being postponed two hours before kick-off.