Liverpool bid to move back into second in Premier League

Liverpool can move back into second place in the Premier League later.
Jurgen Klopp's side will overtake Chelsea if they beat Brentford from 2pm.
At the same time, fourth-placed West Ham will look to cement their position in the top four.
They'll move five points ahead of Arsenal in fifth with a win over Leeds.
The Gunners match against Tottenham - scheduled for today - has been postponed.
Arsenal were unable to field a team due to a combination of Covid cases, injuries and players away at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Philippe Coutinho made the dream start to life at Aston Villa last night.
His late equaliser earned Steven Gerrard's side a 2-all draw against Manchester United in the Premier League.
Republic of Ireland forward Adam Idah scored for Norwich in a 2-1 win over Everton, while Wolves beat Southampton 3-1.
Strugglers Newcastle and Watford drew 1-all, while Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 to extend their lead at the top to 13 points.