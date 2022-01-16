Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool bid to move back into second in Premier League

Jan 16, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool bid to move back into second in Premier League Liverpool bid to move back into second in Premier League
Share this article

Liverpool can move back into second place in the Premier League later.

Jurgen Klopp's side will overtake Chelsea if they beat Brentford from 2pm.

At the same time, fourth-placed West Ham will look to cement their position in the top four.

Advertisement

They'll move five points ahead of Arsenal in fifth with a win over Leeds.

The Gunners match against Tottenham - scheduled for today - has been postponed.

Arsenal were unable to field a team due to a combination of Covid cases, injuries and players away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Advertisement

==

Philippe Coutinho made the dream start to life at Aston Villa last night.

His late equaliser earned Steven Gerrard's side a 2-all draw against Manchester United in the Premier League.

Advertisement

Republic of Ireland forward Adam Idah scored for Norwich in a 2-1 win over Everton, while Wolves beat Southampton 3-1.

Strugglers Newcastle and Watford drew 1-all, while Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 to extend their lead at the top to 13 points.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Sport

Kerry duo beaten

Jan 16, 2022 09:01
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus