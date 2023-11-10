Liverpool beaten; wins for Hammers and Brighton

Jurgen Klopp felt Liverpool were denied a valid equaliser away to Toulouse in Group E of the Europa League last night.
They went down 3-2 in the south of France, and must wait to book a knockout place.
Klopp wasn't thrilled with his team's display
West Ham have one foot in the next round following their 1-nil win at home to Olympiakos in Group A.
Brighton are second in Group B following their 2-nil win away to Ajax.
And Rangers remain in the hunt to get out of Group C, following their 2-1 victory at home to Sparta Prague.
Ollie Watkins' tenth goal of the season saw Aston Villa beat A-Z 2-1 in Group E to move to the brink of the Conference League knockout phase.
An excellent Jamie McGrath free-kick for Aberdeen salvaged a 2-2 draw away to PAOK (pr: Pow-k), but the Scottish side can no longer advance from Group G.