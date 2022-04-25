Liverpool back within a point of Premier League leaders

Liverpool are back within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City after winning 2-nil against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Second-half goals from Andy Robertson and substitute Divock Origi sealed victory at Anfield to keep Jurgen Klopp's side in the title race with five games to go.

Elsewhere, Burnley moved above Everton thanks to a 1-nil win over Wolves, while Chelsea beat West Ham by the same scoreline.

Advertisement

Brighton and Southampton played out a 2-all draw.

==

Leeds can move seven points clear of the relegation zone tonight.

Advertisement

They take on Crystal Palace at 8pm.

Palace are two places above their opponents ahead of the meeting at Selhurst Park.