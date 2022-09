Joel Matip was the hero for Liverpool last night, as they claimed their first win in Champions League Group A.

His late header at Anfield gave Jurgen Klopp's side a 2-1 win at home to Ajax.

Klopp was far happier with what he saw one week on from the heavy defeat away to Napoli.

Advertisement

Rangers host Napoli at Ibrox tonight Group A, with kick off at 8pm.