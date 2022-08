Liverpool and Rangers will face each other twice in eight days in the Champions League in October - after the group stage fixture schedule was released.

Anfield will host their first match on the 4th, before Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Ibrox on the 12th.

Celtic's first game is at home to title holders Real Madrid on the 6th of September.

Erling Haaland has an early reunion with old club Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City facing them on the 14th.