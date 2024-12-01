Liverpool and City clash today

Liverpool have a chance to open an 11-point advantage over defending champions Manchester City when the sides meet at Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

City's slump in form continued when they threw away a three-goal lead against Feyenoord in the Champions League midweek, and Pep Guardiola's side haven't won in six matches.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim will be hoping to make it back-to-back home wins when his team welcome Everton to Old Trafford.

Aston Villa are winless in seven ahead of their clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while Tottenham host Fulham in a London derby.

Arsenal have won a thrilling London derby with West Ham 5-2 to climb up to second in the Premier League.