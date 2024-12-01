Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool and City clash today

Dec 1, 2024 10:14 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool and City clash today
Share this article

Liverpool have a chance to open an 11-point advantage over defending champions Manchester City when the sides meet at Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

City's slump in form continued when they threw away a three-goal lead against Feyenoord in the Champions League midweek, and Pep Guardiola's side haven't won in six matches.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim will be hoping to make it back-to-back home wins when his team welcome Everton to Old Trafford.

Advertisement

Aston Villa are winless in seven ahead of their clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while Tottenham host Fulham in a London derby.

Arsenal have won a thrilling London derby with West Ham 5-2 to climb up to second in the Premier League.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement
Sunday local basketball fixtures & results
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
Michael Healy Rae storms home to top poll in Kerry for third general election in a row
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Wall helps North Melbourne win AFL
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus