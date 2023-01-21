Liverpool and Chelsea to face off at Lunchtime

Liverpool and Chelsea face each other in the Premier League's lunchtime game, with both sides looking to reignite their hopes of qualifying for Europe.

Shane Pinnington has the team news at Anfield, starting with the three changes for the hosts:

Advertisement

There's a huge clash at the London Stadium at 3pm as relegation strugglers West Ham host fellow strugglers Everton.

Bottom of the table Southampton could move out of the drop zone if they can win a fourth game in a row in all competitions, when they host Aston Villa.

Leicester look to avoid a fifth straight top flight defeat when they take on in-form Brighton.

Advertisement

Nottingham Forest go for back-to-back successes when they travel to Bournemouth.

Newcastle will move up to third if they beat Crystal Palace in the late fixture.