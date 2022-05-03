Liverpool aiming for third Champions League final in five years

Liverpool will attempt to book their place in a third Champions League final in five years tonight.
They take a 2-nil lead to Spain for the second leg of their semi-final tie with Villarreal.
Kick off is at 8pm.
