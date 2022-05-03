Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool aiming for third Champions League final in five years

May 3, 2022 07:05 By radiokerrynews
Liverpool will attempt to book their place in a third Champions League final in five years tonight.

They take a 2-nil lead to Spain for the second leg of their semi-final tie with Villarreal.

Kick off is at 8pm.

