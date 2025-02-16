Liverpool aim to increase advantage at top

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says his side should never approach a game like the underdogs.

They travel to underfire Tottenham this afternoon with both sides struggling in the Premier League.

Everton's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace meant United have slipped to 14th in the table.

Advertisement

The visitors will be without star forward Amad Diallo who's out with an ankle injury.

Kick off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 4:30pm.

Before that, Liverpool can resume their 7 point lead at the top of the table with a win over Wolves.

Advertisement

That one gets underway at Anfield from 2pm.