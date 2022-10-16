Liverpool against Manchester City today in Premier League

Liverpool welcome Manchester City to Anfield this afternoon for their first Premier League meeting of the season.

The two sides go into the game in quite different circumstances.

Champions City are second and unbeaten while Jurgen Klopp's side are 11th with just two wins from eight games so far this campaign.

Advertisement

Kick-off on Merseyside is at half-past-4.

Before that Southampton host West Ham from 2-o'clock.

While at the same time Newcastle are away to Manchester United,

Advertisement

Aston Villa host Chelsea and Leeds take on leaders Arsenal at Elland Road.

The Gunners won this fixture 4-1 last season.

Despite this, manager Mikel Arteta is not expecting an easy afternoon

Advertisement

In the Scottish Premiership Rangers can cut Celtic's lead at the top of the table to two points this afternoon.

They're away to Motherwell from 12 midday.