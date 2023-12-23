Liverpool against Arsenal tonight; Villa fail to go top

Aston Villa and Sheffield United played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League last night in a game that had a very dramatic finish.

Former Villa player Cameron Archer scored for the Blades before Nicolo Zaniolo equalised in injury-time to rescue a point.

With the result Unai Emery's side go second in the table, at least until this evening, while United are 18th.

The busy festive schedule continues today.

West Ham will be looking to put their midweek exit from the League Cup behind them when they host Manchester United at lunchtime.

Speaking ahead of the game Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says there's no need for the club to panic buy in the January transfer window despite struggling for form so far this season.

They haven't scored in their last three games, are out of Europe and sit seventh in the Premier League.

Kick-off at the London Stadium is at half-past-12.

At 3-o'clock Tottenham host Everton, Nottingham Forest entertain Bournemouth under their new manager Nuno Espirito Santo while Burnley go to Fulham and Luton play Newcastle at Kenilworth Road.

Then at half-past-5 this evening Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield.

A win for either side would see them top of the table for Christmas.

Bristol City are up to eighth in the Championship thanks to a 3-2 victory at home to Hull.

Managerless Swansea sit four points further back following a 2-1 win over Preston.

This afternoon's action begins with a lunchtime clash between third placed Leeds United and second in the table Ipswich.

Leicester will guarantee they're top at Christmas with at least a draw against bottom side Rotherham.

Micheal Beale takes charge of Sunderland for the first time when they host Coventry.

While Steven Schumacher's opening game as Stoke boss is at home to Millwall.

The club he left, Plymouth, take on Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City.

Struggling Sheffield Wednesday face Cardiff, Southampton travel to QPR, Norwich host Huddersfield, Blackburn take on Watford and Middlesbrough face West Brom.

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic look to bounce back from successive defeats when they host bottom of the table Livingston.

Supporters who are part of the Green Brigade fan group will be back in the stadium for the first time in weeks after their ban was lifted by the Glasgow club.

It's third against fourth at Tynecastle as Hearts host St Mirren.

Aberdeen travel to Dundee, Hibs go to Ross County and Kilmarnock host St Johnstone.