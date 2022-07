Golf's LIV Tour could be coming to Ireland in 2024.

The Irish Independent reports that Donald Trump's course in Doonbeg, County Clare, is being lined up to host a 54-hole tournament.

LIV Golf frontman Greg Norman designed the course at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in 2002.

The Saudi-backed Tour's season-ending event will take place at Trump National Doral in Miami in October.