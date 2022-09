Golfers signed up to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf are pleading with those in charge of the Official World Golf Ranking to include LIV results in their tallies.

The five LIV Golf events have come and gone without world ranking points awarded.

Their golfers claim continued omission from the Official world rankings would render them inaccurate and incomplete.

Unlike other tournaments used to tabulate the world rankings, LIV events are played over 54 holes.