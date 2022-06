The DP World Tour’s LIV Golf rebels will be deprived of a vital warm-up for next mont’s Open Championship.

Those who participated at LIV’s first event at the Centurion Club have been banned from playing the Scottish Open.

Thelikes of Graeme McDowell, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter have also been fined 100-thousand pounds each, and those fines could be doubled if any more DP World Tour events are shunned.