LIV CEO describes McIlroy comment as hugely significant

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has described comments by Rory McIlroy as 'a hugely significant turning point for everybody' in professional golf.

Earlier this week, McIlroy told the Stick to Football podcast he was 'too judgemental' about players who joined the Saudi-backed tour.

Speaking to LIV's Fairway to Heaven podcast, Norman said he appreciated McIlroy 'falling on his sword'.

Negotiations between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are ongoing regarding the future shape of the professional game.